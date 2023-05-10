Dame Eileen Atkins stars in 4000 Miles by Amy Herzog in Chichester’s Minerva 2023. Gary Shipton was in the audience.

Plot lines get no simpler than this. Eileen Atkins is grandmother Vera living alone in her New York apartment with only a ‘pain in the neck’ neighbour to check she is still alive – when her grandson Leo suddenly turns up.

It seems that the dashing Leo (Sebastian Croft) might dash off as soon as he has arrived – but he is persuaded to stay. It is a visit that extends from hours to weeks.

He is completing a cycling challenge of 4000 miles when he appears at the apartment – with mud-splattered riding kit and a bike that looks barely capable of managing another mile.

Eileen Atkins as Vera and Sebastian Croft as Leo in 4000 Miles at Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo Manuel Harlan

Leo has many demons to send packing before he sends himself packing to a full-time job in the Rockies.

In between, his complex romantic entanglements are brought into sharp focus.

But if the story is simple, this production is simply beautiful. One of the finest plays to grace this tiny stage in many years.

Sebastian delivers a performance which is so natural and unforced it is like watching an errant grandson. He is genius - the perfect foil for the acidic wit of Dame Eileen.

As for our leading lady – 88 years young in real life – her performance is simply extraordinarily, breathtakingly good.

This is a relationship between the generations, drawn with pathos, kindness and humour. How can it not bring a tear to the eye?

Directed by Richard Eyre, like a solitaire diamond 4000 Miles sparkles with irresistible allure.

Not to be missed.

