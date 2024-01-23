9 to 5 - cast members Rachael Doyle, Annabel Turpin and Mia Cradle (contributed pic)

Following the success of Urinetown and The Clockmaker’s Daughter, The University of Chichester’s Musical Theatre Performance Company will return to the venue in 2024 with a double-bill of 9 To 5 The Musical and American Idiot.

Andrew Wright, the Musical Theatre Performance Company’s resident producer, said: “With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, 9 To 5 The Musical is based on the 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous and thought-provoking. Pushed to the boiling point, three female co-workers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! Addressing a subject that continues to resonate in today’s world, enjoy the drama and experience the emotions of young women taking charge in the workplace. The performance will take place on Saturday January 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Later in April, University of Chichester students will return with the energetic rock opera, American Idiot. The two-time Tony Award-winning hit musical is based on Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum album. The plot follows Johnny, Tunny and Will as they struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world. When the three disgruntled men flee the constraints of their hometown for the thrills of city life, their paths are quickly estranged when Tunny enters the armed forces, Will is called back home to attend familial responsibilities, and Johnny’s attention becomes divided by a seductive love interest and a hazardous new friendship. The show features little dialogue and instead relies on the lyrics from Green Day’s ground-breaking album to execute the story line.”

Andrew added: “The students taking part get the chance to really experience a big-stage production in a professional setting, and preparation involves ten-12 hour days over an intensive three-week period. As well as those performing on stage, there will also be a team of students working offstage as deputy stage managers, assistant stage managers and wardrobe assistants.

“Live performances are such an integral part of the training for our students, so having the opportunity to perform in an auditorium designed by Charles Phipps and Frank Matcham and on a stage that has such a rich theatrical history is truly invaluable. New Theatre Royal is of significant cultural importance to Portsmouth and the surrounding area, and we are very pleased to be bringing another two of our full-scale musical productions to the theatre in 2024.”