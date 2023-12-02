Christmas laughs with Chichester comedy club

Naomi Godfrey (contributed pic)

Chichester mother-of-four businesswoman-turned-stand-up comedian Naomi Godfrey will host the bonanza at Oaklands Pavilion, Wellington Road, Chichester, PO19 6BB on Friday, December 8. Tickets on www.naomigodfrey.co.uk.

“Starting the night off is the inimitable comic genius of The Raymond & Mr Timpkins Revue with their anarchic triumph of stupidity and lightning-fast choreography. In the middle is a tasty treat of rising star and Portsmouth Comedian of The Year Nathan Eagle. Ending a night full of hilarity is the incredibly talented Robert White of Britain’s Got Talent fame, who will take you on a musical journey of joy with his risqué keyboard-based songs! This is set to be a night full of Christmas sparkle, with all guests being welcomed with a glass of Prosecco on arrival.

" A night full of top-quality entertainment, this event provides everything you need from a festive celebration, with attendees having the added benefit of music and dancing with an after-party and live DJ from 10pm until midnight.

“If you are looking to have a staff party with a twist or a fantastic night out with friends then this is the event for you.Held at the recently renovated Oaklands Pavilion, a short walk from Chichester city centre, patrons will benefit from free parking, great value bar prices and stunning views of Chichester from the outdoor balcony area…