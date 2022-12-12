Audiences entering The Capitol Theatre for this year’s pantomime are probably going to notice the name ‘Cinderella’ first.

Cinderella is at The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, until December 31

This won’t be a surprise or anything – people know what show they paid for – but I have a feeling they will be struck by the elegant, dazzling and reassuringly traditional lettering hanging in the centre of the curtain.

It’s emblematic of the look of the show as a whole, a production that radiates the feel of a classic pantomime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are colourful and glamourous costumes galore, as well as glittering special effects and a colour palette rich in blues, whites, pinks and purples.

Cinderella is at The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, until December 31

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a visual treat for the panto purists but, as with every Capitol Christmas show, Cinderella still adds some modern flair.

Our heroine this year is named ‘Ella’ instead of the more common ‘Cinders’ and she’s a sparky, fun-loving tomboy played by Siobhan Athwal. Sporting some cool trainers, she’s popular with the youngsters, getting in some amusing verbal jabs against her wicked stepmother instead of just tolerating the dire circumstances she finds herself in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stepmother is named Baroness Hardup and she is played with a haughty high-voiced glee by Alison Arnopp. The villainess gets some major boos from the kids early on as she turns her nose up and hurls insults at anyone in her vicinity. And of course, the audience isn’t spared from her contempt either.

Baroness Hardup is accompanied by every man’s nightmare – well, one in the front row in particular – Florence (Flo) and Cortina (Tina), the ugly stepsisters played by Antony Reed and Dan Smith respectively. These two get the most garish, ridiculous and elaborate costumes in the show, as well as some of the best and snarkiest jokes that will happily sail over the heads of your little ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cinderella is at The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, until December 31

Niall Sheehy is a winning and frequently hilarious Buttons, equipped with lightning fast comic timing, scatter-brained plans and that happy-go-lucky, childish energy that the character demands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Carlton is a laugh too as Prince Charming, playing up his character’s more socially awkward traits to create a more sympathetic and relatable love interest for Ella.

He is often joined by James Camp who is a real treat as Dandini, the prince’s assistant. He’s fussy, stuck-up and has a rather sly sense of humour that gets the most incredulous laugh of the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

No production of Cinderella would be complete without a Fairy Godmother and this one is played by the wonderful Emma Lindars. Her character is bright and bubbly but also a little loopy, which serves her well when she has to go undercover.

Cinderella is at The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, until December 31

Advertisement Hide Ad

The excellent ensemble is made up of Yamit Salazar, Alexandros Beshonges, Aonghas Ewen, Farirayi Garaba, Harriet Robson and Bianca Sherratt. They all nail the fast and complex choreography in the riveting routines.

As expected, the live music is top notch with remixed pop classics from Dolly Parton and ABBA keeping the audience singing along. Meanwhile, the singing from the performers is strong all round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The traditional routines are all there too so get ready to yell ‘it's behind you’ and join in the pre-wedding dance number.