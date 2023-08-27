Friday night in Brighton saw the very best of musical theatre showstoppers meet jaw-dropping circus acts for one spectacular evening. And I was there for it.

CIRQUE: The Greatest Show, came to the Brighton Centre as part of a large UK tour, and I’m so glad it did.

The literature before the show promised everyone’s favourite West End and Broadway hits combined with breath-taking, amazing aerialists, incredible contortionists, and thrilling feats of agility and flair.

And that’s exactly what it delivered. Top-level singers, dancers and performers. I loved every minute of it.

CIRQUE: The Greatest Show. Picture: Brighton Centre

Hits from The Greatest Showman were mixed with classics from Elton John, ABBA and more. And there was something for everyone, whether song and dance routines are your bag, or you love edge-of-your-seat fire acts.

I took my daughter with me for her first event at the Brighton Centre, and it was such a great way to start. She was amazed by the daredevil acts, and couldn’t believe how so much of it was possible.

He favourite part of the show was the two rollerskating artists, who performed on a tiny round stage. Mine was the aerialists, but quite frankly, everything was mesmerising.