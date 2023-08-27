BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

CIRQUE: The Greatest Show comes to Brighton – here's what we thought

Friday night in Brighton saw the very best of musical theatre showstoppers meet jaw-dropping circus acts for one spectacular evening. And I was there for it.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 27th Aug 2023, 10:09 BST

CIRQUE: The Greatest Show, came to the Brighton Centre as part of a large UK tour, and I’m so glad it did.

The literature before the show promised everyone’s favourite West End and Broadway hits combined with breath-taking, amazing aerialists, incredible contortionists, and thrilling feats of agility and flair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And that’s exactly what it delivered. Top-level singers, dancers and performers. I loved every minute of it.

CIRQUE: The Greatest Show. Picture: Brighton CentreCIRQUE: The Greatest Show. Picture: Brighton Centre
CIRQUE: The Greatest Show. Picture: Brighton Centre

For more details of what’s on at the Brighton Centre, see the website.

Hits from The Greatest Showman were mixed with classics from Elton John, ABBA and more. And there was something for everyone, whether song and dance routines are your bag, or you love edge-of-your-seat fire acts.

I took my daughter with me for her first event at the Brighton Centre, and it was such a great way to start. She was amazed by the daredevil acts, and couldn’t believe how so much of it was possible.

He favourite part of the show was the two rollerskating artists, who performed on a tiny round stage. Mine was the aerialists, but quite frankly, everything was mesmerising.

The show’s Instagram page suggests they may well be back next year – I sure hope they are!

Related topics:BrightonWest EndABBAElton JohnInstagram