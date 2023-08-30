Coastal Currents promises “truly a festival of the town” in Hastings

Coastal Currents -Tim Riddihough's sculpture garden (contributed)

Festival director Tina Morris, who first got involved in 2011 and has kept the festival afloat since Hastings Borough Council funding ended in 2017, said: “2023 Coastal Currents is almost upon is and this year we have done it entirely without Arts Council funding. Truly a festival of the town in 2023, we are so thankful to still be here through pure community support, but this is unsustainable, so we also know we have to look at other ways to keep this festival alive including donating to our crucial crowdfunder at gofundme.com/coastal-currents-audiotrope-2023. We want to see this festival return year after year as it is vital to supporting the local creative economy. I will keep putting in my energy and passion but you all need to too!”

Tina , also co-chairman of 1066 Music City, has incorporated all of these elements into the opening party for the festival this year, a free celebration of music and art which welcomes everyone on Friday, September 1 at The Pig, Grand Parade kicking off at 8pm: “This will be a chance to hear some great local live music as well as some networking. The line-up includes Lucas the Peaceful Poet, Message from the Ravens, Chimer (acoustic), Reshad & Friends, Bad Pedestrian, Fluorescent and just back from supporting Greentea Peng we have Kid Cruise headlining. Another unmissable show is the launch of Folde at the Observer Building on Cambridge Road, an exhibition showing contemporary works exploring clay and curated by Rowan Corkill and including a host of incredible local artists. This launches on Friday, September 8 from 6pm and the show itself runs from September 7-11.

