Comedian, actor and writer Jack Whitehall confirms Brighton dates on new tour

Award-winning comedian, actor and writer Jack Whitehall has announced a brand-new tour of the UK including dates at the Brighton Centre from June 13-15.

Tickets are available to fans on Jack’s mailing list from 10am on Wednesday, April 5 and then on general sale from 10am Thursday, April 6. Visit ticketmaster.co.uk/jackwhitehall and jackwhitehall.com for more information. The tour is called Jack Whitehall: Settle Down.

Jack said: “This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life. It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully. I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue. It’s about a foppish man-child’s crack handed attempt at adulting!”

Jack Whitehall is an award-winning comedian, actor, presenter and writer. He most recently starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, and in Clifford The Big Red Dog for Paramount. Both films are currently in development for sequels. He will next star alongside Shailene Woodley in Robots, an independent romantic comedy directed by Academy Award nominee Ant Hines. Jack has also just finished filming the second season of the Apple TV+ hit comedy series, The Afterparty opposite Tiffany Haddish, Zoe Chao and Sam Richardson, which will be released in 2023.

Jack Whitehall by Trevor Leighton

Jack's previous film work has included Lasse Hallstrom's The Nutcracker and The Four Realms (playing opposite Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman) for Disney, Garry Marshall’s Mother’s Day (playing opposite Julia Roberts and Jennifer Garner) and The Bad Education Movie, which he also wrote.

