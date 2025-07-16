Comedian Alan Davies is coming to Brighton – and tickets are on sale now
Tickets are still available for the show, which stops at Theatre Royal Brighton on November 13, via www.alandavies.live
He thinks he’s Marty McFly but he’s older than Doc Brown. He spends more time in the pharmacy than the gym. He needs to get his blood pressure down and somehow his manhood up. Subject to relentless eye rolls from his kids. What is he? A late middle aged stand up on tour for the first time in a decade. Funnier than ever, he says.
“Can’t wait to visit all the towns I haven’t seen for years bringing ten years of jokes in one handy package” Alan Davies said.
Alan Davies is a critically acclaimed stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and TV personality. He is a staple of British television, known for his performance as the eponymous hero of David Renwick’s hugely popular, long-running TV series Jonathan Creek, and as a permanent panellist on QI. His talk show, Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, recently reached its seventh season. He is also one of the UK’s best-loved comedians. His stand-up show Urban Trauma ran in London’s West End and Life is Pain and Little Victories sold out in venues across the UK. His second memoir, Just Ignore Him was published in 2020 and the third instalment will be published in autumn 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.