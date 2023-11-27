Comedy star John Bishop confirms Guildford and East Sussex dates on new tour for 2024

Comedy star John Bishop has confirmed Guildford and East Sussex dates in 2024 as he gets back to stand-up.

John Bishop. CREDIT Rhian Ap Gruffydd

Earlier this year, John was on the road in panto alongside Ian McKellen touring to venues including Chichester Festival Theatre.

Now he has confirmed John Bishop – Back At It 2024. Tour dates include March 21 at Guildford: G Live; October 25-26 at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre; and November 16 at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion.

Tickets on sale from Friday, December 1 at 10am from johnbishoponline.com

Spokeswoman Emma Harlen said: “After two years spent TV presenting, stage acting, podcast hosting, dog walking and decorating the spare room, John is getting back to the thing he loves most; standing on stage and making people laugh. His huge tour kicks off in Bromley on March 9 and will play 57 dates at a host of venues throughout next year, including two nights at the iconic London Palladium.”

The tour also visits Dorking, Guildford, Southend, Aylesbury, Buxton, Scunthorpe, Harrogate, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Bradford, Halifax, Stockton, Sunderland, Stoke-on-Trent, Warrington, Ipswich, Milton Keynes, Wolverhampton, York, Dunfermline, Inverness, Edinburgh, Paisley, Perth, Dundee, Basingstoke, Hastings, Croydon, Warwick, Blackpool, Scarborough, New Brighton, Stockport, Peterborough, Cambridge, Oxford, Bexhill and culminates in Tunbridge Wells.

Emma added: “John Bishop has had an incredible career. Within three years of his first-ever comedy gig in 2000, John was playing to sold-out arena audiences across the country and released the fastest selling stand-up DVD in UK history.

“Since then he has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including: John Bishop’s Australia (BBC1), John Bishop’s Britain (BBC1); John Bishop’s Only Joking (Sky1); The John Bishop Show (BBC1); The John Bishop Christmas Show (BBC1) and John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure (ITV1), John Bishop’s Ireland’ (ITV1) and four series of the critically acclaimed John Bishop: In Conversation With… (W Channel) which saw him chatting one to one with some of the biggest names in entertainment, music and sport. Other TV credits include two series of The John Bishop Show (ITV1), Doctor Who (BBC1) and the documentary John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf (ITV1).

“John is co-host of the podcast Three Little Words. With writer, actor and director Tony Pitts, the two friends talk to fascinating people about their lives, hopes, struggles and beliefs. The show features a rich mix of guests, from world famous musicians and actors, to scientists, politicians, artists and sports stars. Past guests have included Robbie Williams, John Cleese, Sebastian Faulks and Professor Brian Cox. Most recently, John starred in the four-month UK & Ireland tour of Mother Goose with Ian McKellen, which included a hugely successful run in London’s West End.”

Performance schedule: Early shows: doors 15:00, show start 16:00, interval 16:45–17:10 and show finish 18:00. Evening shows: doors 19:00, show start 20:00, interval 20:45–21:10 and