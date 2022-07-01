Countdown to Crawley's Wind in the Willows at The Hawth

The show's cast

The show is being brought to life by a team of professional actors, with support from a community cast of talented Sussex school children in a new in-house, Parkwood Production.

The delightful adaptation by award-winning playwright Mike Kenny will entertain all ages and audiences are encouraged to bring a blanket and picnic to enjoy in the beautiful woodland amphitheate during the show, making it the perfect summer treat.

West Sussex-based, Louise Lord returns as Mole following her highly praised role as Little John in Robin Hood at The Hawth last Summer.

Ratty and Mole

She invites audiences to join Mole as she navigates her way through fantastical and mysterious new places, escaping the boredom of a spring clean, choosing to live life instead!

Leon Topley makes his debut at The Hawth as resourceful Ratty, while gruff Badger will be played by Isaac Finch and actor and television voice artist Toby Baddeley performs as the infamous Mr Toad, a role he first played at the age of 10. The friends all accompany Mole on her journey away from Mole End.

But with new friends, come new challenges! Surely the team can save Mr Toad from his own wayward behaviour? After all, how much trouble could an eccentric toad and a motorcar cause?

With plenty of laughs and more than a handful of trouble, this story will take on more twists and turns than Ratty's favourite river!

Toad and badger

Tickets are priced £16.50 (discounts: £12.50). Child: £10.50. Family of four: £40 are available from hawth.co.uk and by calling The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon - Fri, 10am - 4pm).

To book visit