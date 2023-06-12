Crawley boy Gareth Southgate's story on the London stage

Southgate, who grew up in Crawley and went to school at Hazelwick and Pound Hill Juniors, is being played by Joseph Fiennes in the show in the Olivier theatre from June 10-August 11, directed by Rupert Goold. Joining Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale, The Mother) is Gina McKee (My Policeman, Bodyguard) who will play Pippa Grange, sports psychologist and head of people and team development at The Football Association from 2017 until 2019. The cast also includes Josh Barrow as Jordan Pickford, Gunnar Cauthery as Gary Lineker, Will Close as Harry Kane, Crystal Condie as Alex Scott, Will Fletcher as Jordan Henderson, Sean Gilder as Sam Allardyce, Darragh Hand as Marcus Rashford, John Hodgkinson as Greg Clarke, Adam Hugill as Harry Maguire, Albert Magashi as Jadon Sancho and Kel Matsena as Raheem Sterling.

Director of the National Theatre Rufus Norris said: “I am delighted to be welcoming James Graham back to the National Theatre this summer with his new play. Dear England is a captivating examination into the complex psychology of the much-loved beautiful game. In Dear England, it’s time to change the game. The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can’t England’s men win at their own game? With the worst track record for penalties in the world, Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take team and country back to the promised land.” Playwright James Graham added: “To tell this story of the national game on the stage of the National Theatre is just the greatest thrill if an intimidating responsibility. The experience of working on This House at the National Theatre ten years ago changed my life as an emerging writer. Now, with Dear England, to be given the opportunity to shine a light on another public institution in the form of the England men's football team is, I know, an exciting opportunity. What Gareth Southgate has attempted in his quiet cultural reform of England football I find epic and deeply moving. And I'm so grateful to be surrounded by some of British theatre's most exciting creative talent.”