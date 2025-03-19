Crawley Community Awards 2025: CITB on board to sponsor Volunteer category

CITB is sponsoring the Volunteer category at the Crawley Community Awards 2025

CITB is delighted to be sponsoring the Volunteer category at the Crawley Community Awards 2025.

A CITB spokesperson said: “CITB is dedicated to ensuring the construction workforce has the right skills for now and the future based on our three strategic priorities – careers, standards and qualifications, and training and development.

“Construction accounts for 2.6 million jobs in the UK with 224,000 new jobs being created over the next five years. So, when you're thinking about career options, think construction.

“Why not undertake apprenticeships? You are employed and will earn while you learn, so you can gain an industry specific qualification without needing a student loan. You’re employed full-time (usually between 30 to 40 hours per week), which includes the time spent with your training provider.

“Visit our portal at goconstruct.org provides a ‘one stop shop’ for anyone considering a career in the industry as well as providing tools, resources and content for teachers, careers advisors and construction ambassadors.

“TALENTVIEW CONSTRUCTION is an early careers initiative backed by employers, construction and FE groups. It helps new entrants find work experience, apprenticeships as well as first jobs in the sector – a fantastic portal to attract the next generation of construction talent! For more information visit talentview.org/construction.

“CITB is delighted to be sponsoring the Volunteer category at this event and wish all finalists luck.”

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Crawley Community Awards, organised by Crawley Borough Council in association with the Crawley Observer and The Hawth and headline sponsor, London Gatwick.

The awards, celebrating their 10th year, recognise and reward those special people in our community who give their time, effort and skills to help and support others.

You can vote for individuals and groups across a variety of different categories representing everything from volunteering and charities to education and sports. Nominees must live, work, volunteer or study in Crawley.

An independent judging panel will consider all nominations and shortlisted nominees will be invited to attend the awards presentation at The Hawth in May.

The Crawley Community Awards are hugely popular, reflecting the wonderful community spirit that exists in our town. So, if you know someone who deserves recognition, please take a few minutes to complete a nomination at crawleycommunityawards.org

Businesses interested in supporting this wonderful event as a category sponsor should contact [email protected]

For more on the Crawley Community Awards and its sponsors, visit https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/topic/crawley-community-awards.