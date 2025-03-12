Crawley Community Awards 2025: County Mall proud to sponsor the Culture category

A local shopping destination for the past 30 years, County Mall, Crawley welcomes millions of customers through its doors every year offering over 80 retail and dining options to the local community.

County Mall is a sponsor of this year’s Crawley Community Awards.

A County Mall spokesperson said: “Everyone who visits County Mall has an important story to tell in the local community and because of this the shopping centre is proud to be sponsoring the Culture category.

“We understand the trials and tribulations that members of the community who are working tirelessly in, and part of community groups; these are a vital step to help give those the confidence not to suffer alone and to engage with like-minded people. It’s our absolute privilege to be supporting this award and presenting to a well-deserving group.”

Crawley Community Awards 2025

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Crawley Community Awards, organised by Crawley Borough Council in association with the Crawley Observer and The Hawth and headline sponsor, London Gatwick.

The awards, celebrating their 10th year, recognise and reward those special people in our community who give their time, effort and skills to help and support others.

You can vote for individuals and groups across a variety of different categories representing everything from volunteering and charities to education and sports. Nominees must live, work, volunteer or study in Crawley.

An independent judging panel will consider all nominations and shortlisted nominees will be invited to attend the awards presentation at The Hawth in May.

The Crawley Community Awards are hugely popular, reflecting the wonderful community spirit that exists in our town. So, if you know someone who deserves recognition, please take a few minutes to complete a nomination at crawleycommunityawards.org

Businesses interested in supporting this wonderful event as a category sponsor should contact [email protected]