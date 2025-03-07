Crawley Community Awards 2025: ‘Everyone has the ability to make a difference’ says sponsor Optime

Optime are sponsoring the Special Recognition category at the Crawley Community Awards

Optime are on board as a sponsor of this year’s Crawley Community Awards.

An Optime spokesperson said: “At Optime, we believe that everyone has the ability to make a difference, but it's those who go above and beyond that truly inspire us. This is why we are proud to sponsor the Crawley Community Awards in the Special Recognition category.

“It's an honour to be a part of such a meaningful event and to acknowledge those who make a positive change in the lives of others. We’re grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community that has welcomed and supported us, and we cannot wait to see the inspiring individuals who will be recognized at this year's awards ceremony.”

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Crawley Community Awards, organised by Crawley Borough Council in association with the Crawley Observer and The Hawth and headline sponsor, London Gatwick.

Crawley Community Awards 2025

The awards, celebrating their 10th year, recognise and reward those special people in our community who give their time, effort and skills to help and support others.

You can vote for individuals and groups across a variety of different categories representing everything from volunteering and charities to education and sports. Nominees must live, work, volunteer or study in Crawley.

An independent judging panel will consider all nominations and shortlisted nominees will be invited to attend the awards presentation at The Hawth in May.

The Crawley Community Awards are hugely popular, reflecting the wonderful community spirit that exists in our town. So, if you know someone who deserves recognition, please take a few minutes to complete a nomination at crawleycommunityawards.org

Businesses interested in supporting this wonderful event as a category sponsor should contact [email protected]