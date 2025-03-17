Crawley Community Awards 2025: Hawth thrilled to be hosting event again

The Hawth Theatre in Crawley | Picture: submitted

The Hawth Crawley is thrilled to be hosting Crawley Community Awards once again and looks forward to welcoming all the nominees to the presentation evening in June.

A Hawth spokesperson said: “As we head towards to the Summer, our thoughts turn to the up-and-coming run of Chicago (Aug 11-16), bringing the razzle dazzle to The Hawth stage with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer and TV Star Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart. Plus, later in the year, audiences can look forward to 2:22: A Ghost Story (Nov 3-8), following its seven West End seasons.

“There’s lots for families to enjoy in the coming months too. Science Museum Live is the perfect treat for the Easter Holidays (April 15), Michael Morpurgo’s Farm Boy (April 29 & 30) comes to life on stage, we’ll be celebrating Bing’s Birthday (July 30) and The Very Hungry Caterpillar (Oct 6 & 7) will be paying a visit later in the year.

“The festive season may seem a long way off, but tickets are already selling faster than ever for The Hawth’s spectacular family pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Dec 5 - 31). Starring everyone’s favourite dame, Michael J Batchelor, alongside an all-star cast, soon to be announced, this fun-filled extravaganza is guaranteed to delight the whole family.

Crawley Community Awards 2025

“As always, there’s lots more to choose from with music, dance, comedy and more throughout the year to find out more or book your tickets visit hawth.co.uk.”

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Crawley Community Awards, organised by Crawley Borough Council in association with the Crawley Observer and The Hawth and headline sponsor, London Gatwick.

The awards, celebrating their 10th year, recognise and reward those special people in our community who give their time, effort and skills to help and support others.

You can vote for individuals and groups across a variety of different categories representing everything from volunteering and charities to education and sports. Nominees must live, work, volunteer or study in Crawley.

An independent judging panel will consider all nominations and shortlisted nominees will be invited to attend the awards presentation at The Hawth in May.

The Crawley Community Awards are hugely popular, reflecting the wonderful community spirit that exists in our town. So, if you know someone who deserves recognition, please take a few minutes to complete a nomination at crawleycommunityawards.org

Businesses interested in supporting this wonderful event as a category sponsor should contact [email protected]

For more on the Crawley Community Awards and its sponsors, visit https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/topic/crawley-community-awards.