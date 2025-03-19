Crawley Community Awards 2025: Keegans honoured to be part of awards

Keegans is an RICS registered building consultancy working in collaboration as a delivery partner with Crawley Borough Council since 2008

Building consultancy Keegans is honoured to be involved with the Crawley Community Awards 2025.

A Keegans spokesperson said: “We are honoured to be part of these awards to celebrate the fantastic volunteering groups in the borough and congratulate all those nominated for this award and look forward to an evening of celebration.

“Keegans are passionate about giving back to the community with a commitment to working together with our employees, clients and community around ensuring any impact we make on the world is for the better.

“We are a RICS registered building consultancy working in collaboration as a delivery partner with Crawley Borough Council since 2008, providing quantity surveying through our cost consultancy and employers’ agent division and continuing to improve resident’s homes and public buildings.

“At Keegans, we offer a wide range of services including cost consultancy, employer’s agent, project management, building surveying, retrofit, fire safety and health and safety services, for a specific requirement or to provide a comprehensive delivery solution for projects.

“We recognise that our strength is the people we employ to support our clients. We are committed to equality of opportunity and employment, providing a workplace free of discrimination and are Investors in People accredited.

“Our aim is to ensure projects are delivered cost effectively and innovatively, maintaining the requirements and quality as well as addressing environmental, sustainability, social value, and economically relevant relationships across a large range and size of projects and sectors.”

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Crawley Community Awards, organised by Crawley Borough Council in association with the Crawley Observer and The Hawth and headline sponsor, London Gatwick.

The awards, celebrating their 10th year, recognise and reward those special people in our community who give their time, effort and skills to help and support others.

You can vote for individuals and groups across a variety of different categories representing everything from volunteering and charities to education and sports. Nominees must live, work, volunteer or study in Crawley.

An independent judging panel will consider all nominations and shortlisted nominees will be invited to attend the awards presentation at The Hawth in May.

The Crawley Community Awards are hugely popular, reflecting the wonderful community spirit that exists in our town. So, if you know someone who deserves recognition, please take a few minutes to complete a nomination at crawleycommunityawards.org

Businesses interested in supporting this wonderful event as a category sponsor should contact [email protected]

For more on the Crawley Community Awards and its sponsors, visit https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/topic/crawley-community-awards.