Crawley Community Awards 2025: London Gatwick back as headline sponsor

Crawley Community Awards 2025

London Gatwick are back on board as the headline sponsor of this year’s Crawley Community Awards.

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “Our vision at London Gatwick is to be the airport for everyone, whatever your journey. We served over 43 million passengers last year, through a growing network of 57 airlines serving around 220 destinations across the world. As the second largest airport in the UK, we play a vital role in the national and regional economy. In Crawley, that means the airport supports nearly 12,000 jobs across the borough and contributes more than £860mn to the Crawley economy.

"We have a strong programme of investment and partnerships across the local community to ensure that everyone can share in the benefits the airport brings. For example, we are investing in the workforce of the future, through our education programme which aims to inspire and engage local students, and we are delighted to report that we supported 190,000 student encounters in 2024, and many of these students will have been from schools and colleges in Crawley.

“We are delighted to once again be headline sponsors for the fantastic Crawley Community Awards, celebrating the local heroes who work tirelessly to make a difference.”

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Crawley Community Awards, organised by Crawley Borough Council in association with the Crawley Observer and The Hawth and headline sponsor, London Gatwick.

The awards, celebrating their 10th year, recognise and reward those special people in our community who give their time, effort and skills to help and support others.

You can vote for individuals and groups across a variety of different categories representing everything from volunteering and charities to education and sports. Nominees must live, work, volunteer or study in Crawley.

An independent judging panel will consider all nominations and shortlisted nominees will be invited to attend the awards presentation at The Hawth in May.

The Crawley Community Awards are hugely popular, reflecting the wonderful community spirit that exists in our town. So, if you know someone who deserves recognition, please take a few minutes to complete a nomination at crawleycommunityawards.org

Businesses interested in supporting this wonderful event as a category sponsor should contact [email protected]