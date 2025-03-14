Crawley Community Awards 2025: Mayo Wynne Baxter - Proud to support Crawley's vibrant community

For 150 years, Mayo Wynne Baxter has been dedicated to serving communities across the South East

Mayo Wynne Baxter is proud to support Crawley's vibrant community by sponsoring the Community Group category at this year’s Crawley Community Awards.

A Mayo Wynne Baxter spokesperson said: “For 150 years, Mayo Wynne Baxter has been dedicated to serving communities across the South East. As a leading law firm with a strong presence in Crawley, we understand the vital role community groups play in fostering a thriving and connected town.

“We're incredibly proud to sponsor the Community Group category at this year's awards, celebrating the remarkable individuals and organisations that make Crawley such a special place. From our long-standing involvement with Crawley Town FC and Crawley Pride, to our recent work with Crawley LGBTQ+ and the Peveril Court business community, we're committed to building strong relationships and supporting initiatives that benefit everyone.

“At Mayo Wynne Baxter, we believe in the power of community, and we're honoured to recognise the outstanding contributions of Crawley's community groups. We look forward to celebrating their achievements and continuing to support the vibrant spirit of Crawley for many years to come.”

Crawley Community Awards 2025

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Crawley Community Awards, organised by Crawley Borough Council in association with the Crawley Observer and The Hawth and headline sponsor, London Gatwick.

The awards, celebrating their 10th year, recognise and reward those special people in our community who give their time, effort and skills to help and support others.

You can vote for individuals and groups across a variety of different categories representing everything from volunteering and charities to education and sports. Nominees must live, work, volunteer or study in Crawley.

An independent judging panel will consider all nominations and shortlisted nominees will be invited to attend the awards presentation at The Hawth in May.

The Crawley Community Awards are hugely popular, reflecting the wonderful community spirit that exists in our town. So, if you know someone who deserves recognition, please take a few minutes to complete a nomination at crawleycommunityawards.org

Businesses interested in supporting this wonderful event as a category sponsor should contact [email protected]