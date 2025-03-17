Crawley Community Awards 2025: Oander delighted to sponsor Inspiration category

Being a local business, Oander work throughout the borough, enabling, managing and delivering its client’s vision of the built environment, whether that be providing quantity surveying, project management services, or multi-discipline property and construction advice.

Oander is sponsoring the Inspiration category at this year’s Crawley Community Awards.

An Oander spokesperson said: "Oander are delighted to be supporting the Inspiration category of the Crawley Community Awards, in which we would like to congratulate those who have been nominated and thank them for their selfless, positive contributions to the borough and the wider community. "We look forward to hearing about the positive impact made by those nominated for the Inspiration award, and to thanking them for all their hard work and success.

“Working extensively with Crawley Borough Council as one of their built environment partners, we get to see the great contribution made by volunteers across the borough, and those who are nominated should be extremely proud of their achievements.”

We would take this opportunity to say thank you for your continued hard work, commitment, dedication and you should be incredibly proud.

Crawley Community Awards 2025

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Crawley Community Awards, organised by Crawley Borough Council in association with the Crawley Observer and The Hawth and headline sponsor, London Gatwick.

The awards, celebrating their 10th year, recognise and reward those special people in our community who give their time, effort and skills to help and support others.

You can vote for individuals and groups across a variety of different categories representing everything from volunteering and charities to education and sports. Nominees must live, work, volunteer or study in Crawley.

An independent judging panel will consider all nominations and shortlisted nominees will be invited to attend the awards presentation at The Hawth in May.

The Crawley Community Awards are hugely popular, reflecting the wonderful community spirit that exists in our town. So, if you know someone who deserves recognition, please take a few minutes to complete a nomination at crawleycommunityawards.org

Businesses interested in supporting this wonderful event as a category sponsor should contact [email protected]