Crawley's Hawth looks back on strong year

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “The Hawth’s pantomime for 2022, The All New Adventures of Peter Pan attracted close to 30,000 people to the Crawley venue to enjoy performances from EastEnders’ Rita Simons as Captain Hook alongside CBBC’s Karim Zeroual in the title role and Crawley favourites Michael J Batchelor and Richard Franks as the hilarious Caroline Smee and Starkey, respectively.
“Produced once again by Evolution Productions, audiences were treated to comedy routines with doughnuts, benches and ghosts, a cart full of beauty products and puns galore. There were amazing sets, high-flying actors, aerial views of London, a dancing dog and, of course, lots and lots of audience participation.
“There was high praise from reviewers with the Crawley Observer calling The All New Adventures of Peter Pan ‘truly spectacular’ and commenting ‘I can’t believe there is a better pantomime out there.’ It seems audiences also agreed, with many on social media taking the time to comment: ‘a fabulous show for all ages’, ‘superb’, ‘absolutely brilliant as always’ and ‘we loved every minute.’ With many praising Michael J Batchelor for being ‘amazing as always’, fans of The Hawth's resident Dame, will be delighted to hear that he will be back at the end of this year in Sleeping Beauty. It may feel too early to contemplate next Christmas but many don't seem to think so. After going on sale in December tickets for Sleeping Beauty are already selling fast, with more than 4,000 people already securing their seats at what is sure to be another hilarious and spectacular family pantomime.
“As well as a strong year for pantomime The Hawth Crawley has seen many other highlights with three successful in-house productions of Skellig, Wind in the Willows and Frankenstein all performed to delighted audiences, Romesh Ranaganatan’s Netflix special filming taking place over three nights in the summer to sell-out crowds and numerous other comedians drawing full houses, including Jason Manford, Shaparak Khorsandi and Sarah Millican.”