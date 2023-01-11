Crawley's Hawth looks back on strong year

“There was high praise from reviewers with the Crawley Observer calling The All New Adventures of Peter Pan ‘truly spectacular’ and commenting ‘I can’t believe there is a better pantomime out there.’ It seems audiences also agreed, with many on social media taking the time to comment: ‘a fabulous show for all ages’, ‘superb’, ‘absolutely brilliant as always’ and ‘we loved every minute.’ With many praising Michael J Batchelor for being ‘amazing as always’, fans of The Hawth's resident Dame, will be delighted to hear that he will be back at the end of this year in Sleeping Beauty. It may feel too early to contemplate next Christmas but many don't seem to think so. After going on sale in December tickets for Sleeping Beauty are already selling fast, with more than 4,000 people already securing their seats at what is sure to be another hilarious and spectacular family pantomime.