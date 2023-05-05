Cuckfield Dramatic Society promises laughter and tugging at the heart strings with two one act plays

Cuckfield Dramatic Society (CDS) are looking forward to putting a smile on you face and pulling at your heart strings at the end of the month.

Come along!

The Look On The Bright Side evening's entertainment will start with a brand new one act play by local writer Richard Willis. Richard co-wrote Bridge to Farce with the now chairman of CDS Paul Ruse.

It played to sell out audiences in Cuckfield, Hurstpierpoint and at The Capitol in Horsham.

His new play, The Cyclamen, the second to be performed, is a departure from the farce of the former, although, despite being set in a care home and it tackling harsh realities, is not without laughs.

Synopsis of The Cyclamen by Richard Willis

When local aristocracy comes to stay at a care home, ‘playboy’ Charlie finds himself suddenly at odds with his fellow residents. And when meanness of spirit and the worst of prejudice threaten to destroy their good fellowship, a selfless act of kindness brings a chance for renewal and hope, once more.

Comedy sketches based around the theme of life and death will follow, and there may well be a sing along at the end, I wonder what that could be...?

Details:

31st May-3rd JuneThe Queen's HallHigh StCuckfieldRH17 5EL

Tickets £12-£15 available at: ticketsource.co.uk/cuckfielddrama

Cuckfield Dramatic Society is a registered charity no 1051485