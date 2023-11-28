Curl Up and Die review: Steyning Drama Company shines in smash hit farce at the Barn Theatre in Southwick

​For their first-time performance at the Barn Theatre in Southwick, Steyning Drama Company have stepped up to the challenge with their production of Curl Up and Die, sold out over three nights.

Steyning Drama Company's Curl Up and Die at the Barn Theatre in Southwick. Picture: Hampton Photography

The farce was set in a dilapidated London hair salon and a cast of ten kept the audience in fits of laughter as a selection of colourful characters unwittingly contrived to put owner Ruth’s chances of winning a top hair competition in jeopardy.

Playwright Anna Longaretti’s characterisation of the salon’s long-time customers was spot on, while model Elenka and judge Gonky only added to the pandemonium.

As if this wasn’t enough, sleazy photographer Jordi, hapless Dr Lemon and jobsworth Mr Woodpigeon, health and safety officer, all had to deal with dodgy electrics, lost cats and suspected murder.

"Went to see this hilarious production and am so grateful that this talented bunch chose it. I know I wasn’t meant to laugh at my own jokes but I couldn’t help myself,” said Anna Longaretti after the Saturday night performance.

The play was fast-paced, even frantic at times, with some hilarious one-liners from salon assistant Bryony, while I felt genuine sympathy for Ruth as she desperately tried to keep the competition a secret from her three old-timer regulars.

I recommend catching Steyning Drama Company in the future as I thoroughly enjoyed this production.