Curlers and chaos as Steyning Drama Company presents Anna Longaretti's hilarious farce Curl Up and Die at The Barn Theatre
Set in an antiquated hair salon, this fast-moving action-packed farce features an assortment of amusing characters.
Tickets are £12. Book online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/barn-theatre-southwick/curl-up-and-die/e-vmkqpe or by phone on 03336 663366.
A complete makeover is the salon’s only chance of survival. Owner Ruth enters a top hairdressing competition, desperate to win the cash prize to pay for the upgrade, but all does not go according to plan.
Ruth and her trainee race around to cover up the archaic quirks of the salon as twists, turns, hilarity and calamity unfold.
Will Ruth achieve her dream to turn her beloved salon into one fit for her high-end clients, or will the blue rinse brigade and a fleet of unexpected visitors get in the way?
This hilarious play is written by the highly-acclaimed playwright Anna Longaretti. As well as acting, she has also written several films but drew on her own experience of working as a hair stylist to write Curl Up & Die. It was originally performed at the Questors Theatre, Ealing, London.
Anna once said in an interview: “Writing farce is like trying to unravel spaghetti and then put it back exactly how it was – just don’t forget the sauce!”
Director Glenn Chubb and Steyning Drama Company promise an entertaining evening at The Barn Theatre, in Southwick Community Centre, Southwick Street, Southwick, from November 16 to 18 at 7.30pm daily.