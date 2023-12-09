Dame Felicity Lott joins Lewes concert​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

East Sussex Community Choir and Dementia UK join forces to promise a spectacular Christmas concert – A Christmas Cracker with guest star Dame Felicity Lott and a guest appearance by Katie Derham in aid of Dementia UK (Lewes Town Hall, Saturday, December 16 at 6pm).

Felicity Lott (pic by Trevor Leighton)

Spokeswoman Catherine Sandbrook explained: “The East Sussex Community Choir has supported Dementia UK since 2018, holding its annual Christmas concert in Lewes Town Hall. They are thrilled and honoured to be joined this year by internationally acclaimed soprano and local resident Dame Felicity Lott making a guest appearance. The concert will be introduced by newscaster, TV and radio presenter and ex-Strictly Come Dancing star Katie Derham. They are also delighted to announce that Lewes Young Voices will be taking part. Lewes Young Voices, led by Rachel Fryer, is open to anyone aged eight upwards. The concert will feature a full line-up of professional soloists and orchestra. The evening will include carols for choir and audience, as well as the popular Vivaldi Gloria.”

Tickets are £20 or £15, free for under-18s. As every year, there will be a bar, mince pies for a donation, stalls run by Dementia UK and a tombola for Christmas cakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concert tickets from Lewes Tourist Information or online at TinyURL.com/cracker23.

“Dementia UK is the specialist dementia nursing charity that is there for the whole family. Every three minutes someone in the UK develops dementia, and the condition has been confirmed as the leading cause of death in the UK since 2022. Their nurses, known as Admiral Nurses, provide free specialist advice, support and understanding to anyone affected by dementia. Dementia UK currently has 436 Admiral Nurses country-wide. Admiral Nurse Gary Burnham-Jones will be present at the concert. Anyone seeking advice or support on living with dementia can access help through Dementia UK’s Helpline or through its online clinics service. Families know they are not alone.”