Daniel Evans: finding a successor as Chichester Festival Theatre artistic director departs

Mark Foster, chairman of Chichester Festival Theatre, said: ‘Daniel has been an inspiring, creative and charismatic Artistic Director. The remarkable range of superb productions under his tenure has brought joy and stimulation to huge numbers of people – not only in person, but to many more who have discovered Chichester’s work digitally or in the community. He leaves behind a thriving institution producing the highest quality work and everyone at CFT will miss him, professionally and personally; his new role at the RSC is ample testament to his talent and ability. The Board will shortly begin the process of recruiting his successor, and the Theatre is in the very good hands of our Executive Director Kathy Bourne. She joins me and the Board in offering Daniel our thanks for his work at Chichester, and our warmest congratulations and good wishes for his new role.’