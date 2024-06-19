Dinosaurs heading for Crawley theatre this summer
This awe-inspiring, wild family adventure will captivate both the young and young at heart. Dinosaur Adventure Live immerses audiences in an enchanting and realistic world of Dinosaurs.
You will journey to a world of living, breathing, life-like Dinosaurs in this brand-new adventure that will take you on an unforgettable interactive journey through the Jurassic era, introducing you to some of the most incredible species that ever walked the Earth.
Written by Mike Newman (Exciting Science), the story is set in an over-grown lab on dinosaur island. When the island's ancient volcano becomes active, it spells danger for everyone – including the Dinosaurs! Featuring two dinosaur-expert rangers and a wacky scientist, a roaring raptor, two adorable baby dinosaurs, an astounding apatosaurus, a spectacular spinosaurus, a p-terriffic pterodactyl & of course a terrifying T-Rex, the show has educational and comic elements throughout.
Experience the thrill of meeting real-life-like Dinosaurs and feel the thunderous roar of a T-Rex up close. Learn about their history and even feed them but be careful – you might end up on the menu!
Dinosaur Adventure Live, a show that has been 65 million years in the making... Are you ready for the adventure?
Tickets priced £21 - £17.50 are available from hawth.co.uk and by calling The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).
