Diversity – Britain's most successful dance troupe – delight crowds at their Sussex shows

Since they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, they have continued to charm the nation with their infectious likeability and have toured around the country countless times.

This year, their 15th since the talent show win that kicked off their stardom, they have been wowing audiences with their Supernova tour.

Yesterday, the show hit Brighton for two performances, led and choreographed by group leader Ashley Banjo.

Diversity performed at the Brighton Centre last night

The show tells a story, inspired by the life experiences of everyone in the group, Banjo told the crowd.

It shows a pop star crashing his car and ending up in a coma. The story then unfolds as his brain tries to find a way back to consciousness. There is a deep dive into his childhood memories, allowing dance sequences with childhood favourite franchises like Power Rangers and Pokémon.

There’s also inspiration from Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers in a charming black and white sequence, and some more heartfelt moments as a love story develops from childhood through to the present day.

Without wishing to be mean, as I really did enjoy the show, it does at times seem a tiny bit cheesy. But it doesn’t take away from the incredible skills of everyone in the troupe, none of whom ever missed a beat and got through a two-hour performance with seemingly never-ending energy.

I liked seeing them all backflip across the stage, jumping from one level to the next and sliding across the floor as rain fell from the ceiling.