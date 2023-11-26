Drip Action gets into festive spirit in Arundel
The show comprises the short play Every Single Day But One by Claire Scott plus a number of Christmas sketches by Debbie Kennedy. Tickets £12, students £8 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/drip-action-theatre-company.
Drip Action founder and artistic director Bill Brennan said: “Every Single Day But One is a one-act play by one of the writers that did a play for us in the theatre trail. She sent us this Christmas one-act play. It's about a female Father Christmas coming down the chimney and she has had a bit of a hard life and this is the only day she can get out and be somebody else. And she starts talking to a single woman who has also had a bit of a hard time. It's a mixture of real and fantasy and it develops from there. They build up a relationship of mutual assistance. It's a short play about an unusual Father Christmas and a woman who lives on her own...”
It comes at the end of a pretty good year for the company: “The theatre trail this year was a bit thinner than usual but the four plays we had were very well received with good audiences. Next year we're hoping we might get back up to six plays for the theatre trail. I've got some plays lined up for the New Year. We are trying to build up an interesting programme. It will be the usual Drip Action remit of some self-imposed unusual things!”