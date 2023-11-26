Drip Action gets into festive spirit in Arundel

Drip Action founder and artistic director Bill Brennan said: “Every Single Day But One is a one-act play by one of the writers that did a play for us in the theatre trail. She sent us this Christmas one-act play. It's about a female Father Christmas coming down the chimney and she has had a bit of a hard life and this is the only day she can get out and be somebody else. And she starts talking to a single woman who has also had a bit of a hard time. It's a mixture of real and fantasy and it develops from there. They build up a relationship of mutual assistance. It's a short play about an unusual Father Christmas and a woman who lives on her own...”