East Sussex-based Sarah Jane Morris' most “joyously life-affirming” album yet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Soul, jazz and R&B singer-songwriter Sarah Jane Morris has released her most “joyously life-affirming” album yet – The Sisterhood.

A representation of Sarah Jane's roots, inspirations and love of contemporary music-making and its pioneers The Sisterhood celebrates ten female stars who dominated the singing and songwriting of the 20th century – Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, Miriam Makeba, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, Joni Mitchell, Rickie Lee Jones, Annie Lennox and Kate Bush.

Sarah Jane, who lives in St Leonards, said: “For more than 20 years I have been thinking about projects to celebrate women and our contribution to the history of song. This, at last, is it. These are my ten singers, my essential lodestars. With these stories I tell my own, acknowledge my musical tutelage and identify the women who mean so much to me. This album is dedicated to all my musical sisters, to those who went before and to those still making music. Thank you for blazing the trail, for fighting for us all with your irresistible talent and your passionate resolve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sisterhood is Sarah Jane’s lock-down project. She and her husband Mark worked on the lyrical structures through months of isolation. As the repertoire came together, Sarah Jane and Tony Rémy, her co-writer/co-producer for the project, became convinced that the grooves and moods of the songs needed to sound “contemporary yet reflective of the styles that had guided the ears and choices of the original artists in their own times”, Sarah Jane says. They also knew that the pandemic had hollowed out their earnings, and that the ambitious project would have to be funded with little more than ingenuity and hope.

Sarah Jane Morris by Riccardo Piccirillo

With the lyrics to the ten songs completed, and the music and arrangements crafted by Sarah Jane and Tony Rémy, Sarah Jane set up residential song-writing and creative visual art weekends at home in Sussex to help the cause.

“It started out of the second lockdown as a way of keeping me sane! My husband is a visual artist and we both read to each other and I just said to him ‘Do you fancy doing a project?’ and I said what about the women in musical history who have done such important things but are not really being given their place in history for it. I chose about 50 singers to start with and I reduced it to ten and by the time I chose the ten in my head I was looking for those really that had passed the torch from generation to generation.