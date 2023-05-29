Eastbourne event honours the late Paul O’Grady

“A special guest will be 96-year-old actress and West End leading lady Sheila Mathews, who lives in Southwick near Brighton. Sheila will be chatting about her long career in show business, ranging from appearances at the London Palladium and The Royal Variety Show, taking over leading roles in the musicals Charlie Girl and Applause from Anna Neagle and Lauren Bacall; being the first singer to have her own weekly show (Friday’s Girl) on ITV in 1955; playing principal boy in numerous pantomimes; partnering Eric Morecambe in revue; and appearances on stage and TV in straight drama. Sheila’s first professional appearance was when she was just three years of age and she was still performing professionally in her early 90s! Tickets are only £32 for the day. Your seat is reserved but you can come and go during the day as you please, although it is safe to say that 90% of the audience stay for everything!” 01323 802020 or online at https://royalhippodrome.com/