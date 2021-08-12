Eastbourne panto is "bigger, better and booking fast”

Eastbourne panto - Martyn and Tucker

It will be at Devonshire Park Theatre from December 10-January 9.

Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “The team behind the last 19 Eastbourne pantomimes can’t wait to whisk you away for a whimsical pantomime experience of pure escapist joy, colour and spectacle.

“The Eastbourne theatres pantomime team are renowned for the best show experience for audiences of all ages and this year they celebrate their 20th pantomime production packed with all the classic panto elements: the dastardly villain, a heroic prince, a hapless comedy duo and stunning visual effects.

“Eastbourne favourites, dame Martyn Knight and comic Tucker, will be returning for their eighth time as the south’s favourite comedy partnership. Martyn celebrates his 17th year as resident dame and audiences can expect shenanigans a-plenty. The cast also includes Carli Norris (EastEnders), Nicholas Pound (CATS, Les Misérables) and Rebecca Hoyle.”

Carli Norris makes her Eastbourne panto debut, better known for her long-running roles as Brenda Slater in EastEnders and Fran Reynolds in Holby City and Martha Kane in Hollyoaks.

Carli is a RADA-trained actress who began her career in the West End as Eliza Doolittle in Pygmalion directed by Ray Cooney, moving onto roles opposite stars including Prunella Scales. She has since enjoyed a long television career beginning with the title role in the ITV adaptation of Catherine Cookson’s Tilly Trotter. She’s also appeared in dramas including Doctors, Agatha Raisin and Grafters.

Another actor who will be making his Eastbourne panto introduction is seasoned West End actor Nicholas Pound, who also lives in Eastbourne. Nicholas, who moved to in Eastbourne in 2016, is a professional actor/singer who has performed in theatre for over 35 years.

He has played leading roles in Les Miserables, The Rocky Horror Show, Chess, Evita, Notre Dame de Paris and Man of La Mancha, and has a long association with the role of Old Deuteronomy in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats and gone on to play numerous times in the West End and internationally.

Completing the line-up is Belle, Rebecca Hoyle. Rebecca is an actor, singer and performer who has performed in numerous musicals including Oklahoma! Seussical the Musical and Slice of Saturday Night.

Pantomime director Chris Jordan said he was delighted to have such a talented and versatile team on board: “We literally cannot wait to get back to doing what we do best at the Devonshire Park, and that is present a truly traditional family pantomime full of colour and spectacle and this year we have so many exciting plans up our sleeves it’s going to be a ball!”

“It’s great to have something so magical and fun to look-forward to and what could be more wonderful than to end 2021 with a trip to the ultimate feel-great experience for all ages. We are ready to put on a fabulous show for everyone to enjoy, and everyone certainly deserves it!

“The classic story of Sleeping Beauty will be presented in the traditional and slightly bonkers style that our audiences have come to love in the picture-perfect setting of the sumptuous Devonshire Park Theatre, with plenty of easy parking nearby and a wide range of eateries on the doorstep a trip to the Eastbourne panto is a must for a pre or post-Christmas treat.”