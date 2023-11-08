Eastbourne: Splash Point Jazz Club in action plus a celebrity chef

Tommaso Starace (IMAGESOFJAZZ.C0M BRIAN O'CONNOR)

“Although they often work together at gigs in Italy, this is a rare opportunity to see them sharing the stage in the UK,” says spokeswoman Annette Keen.

The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £15 on the door on the night if still available or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies).

“Roger Beaujolais played his first gig at the age of 28 and is completely self-taught. His only musical education many years previously had been some drum and piano lessons from which he achieved Grade 1 piano. From there to the virtuosic vibes player he is now was a long and amazing journey, forged by way of leading a jump-jive band, The Chevalier Brothers, for much of the 1980s. Roger is now a stalwart of jazz festivals in the UK and abroad and tours extensively throughout Britain and Italy.

“Tommaso Starace was born in Milan and started playing sax at 18. In 1994 he moved to the UK and studied at the Birmingham Conservatoire and later at the Guildhall School of Music. He has written music for both film and television, including Pride and Prejudice and Atonement. In 2008 Tommaso was awarded an honorary membership by Birmingham Conservatoire, given to him for his significant contributions made across the years within the various branches of the music profession. Last year he re-located from the UK to Spain, although he still returns here often to fit in gigs at clubs and festivals.

“Joining these two titans of the jazz world at their Eastbourne gig are Nigel Thomas (bass) and Milo Fell (drums), both leading players from the Brighton jazz scene. Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm. “There is ample parking immediately next to the venue and a warm welcome inside,” Annette said.

Also coming up in Eastbourne, chef James Martin is turning up the heat as he heads to the Congress Theatre with the brand-new show James Martin Live on November 11.

A spokesman said: “James has been entertaining and educating the nation for almost three decades with his expert culinary skills both on screen and through his best-selling cookbooks.

“More than 30,000 people came to see James on his last tour packing out theatres and arenas across the UK. Mouth-watering dishes were rustled up with audiences delighting at James’ ability to build the biggest and best bacon and cheese butty, huge Yorkshire puddings and even his own take on the retro Funny Feet ice-cream, using celebrity pals’ feet for the mould!

“The proud Yorkshire-born chef is planning to make the new tour even hotter with fun, laughter, food and even some live music in this exclusive gastronomic experience.”