Eastbourne’s big panto proves “a transport of delight” with Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (contributed pic)

Pantomime: it can be simply bright primary colours, snappy routines and corny jokes. Or it can a feast for the eyes, ears, and above all the emotions. At the Devonshire Park Theatre this year, you can feast on a seasonal delight with Beauty and the Beast. Rather than just a nod to the story’s French roots, director Chris Jordan imbues the script and the setting with Gallic flavour. So from the moment that Rebecca Vere’s delightful Fairy Formidable introduces herself, with the usual flash-bang from stage right, and with rich French accent, we are tweaking the compass.

And within minutes, the scene opens on the town square of Chevannes, which might be anywhere from Normandy to Burgundy, but with its flurry of red, white and blue it certainly isn’t East Sussex. The first objective of the evening is achieved: we are transported, and the next couple of hours are a transport of delight. But first, of course, we must warm up our audience. Who on earth can Mr Jordan cast in those key roles? Ah, of course. Tucker and Martyn Knight must have had the dates inked in their diaries since last New Year’s Day – and thank goodness. Instantly - as if he'd never been away - Tucker is engaging, chuckling, revelling in the awful puns and taking the rise out of some poor chap in Row B. Inevitably, Dame Dotty bustles on behind, and yet again this pair prove themselves the best in the business. Never knowingly underdressed, Martyn’s wardrobe is just magnificent – huge credit as ever to costume designer Shelley Claridge – and indeed the entire production is a dazzling feast for the eyes.

The classic scenes will all follow in short order. Ghostbusters – slotted in to Act One for a change – is an absolute scream as ever. A chaotic kitchen scene slots in after the interval: no spoilers needed, but perhaps some audience member would like to try counting the tally of smashed crockery!

In fact this is really a layer cake of a panto – fairies and business, comics and slapsticks, romance, huge vocal numbers, dazzling effects – and each layer is its own delight.

Carli Norris as wicked fairy Malevolent is just sensational. A seasoned performer in Devonshire Park pantomime, this is her best role yet: huge vocal numbers absolutely stunningly delivered, and a stage presence opposite Rebecca that makes both fairies far more than bolt-on accessories.

Brendan Hooper, in that almost overlooked panto role of stepfather/father-in-law, is actually a genial and engaging presence, with a splendid singing voice too!

Emma Woods’ exuberant choreography blends seamlessly with the action. The four ensemble dancers George Harper, Rowan Hicks, Taya-Lily Latter and Fay McAvan – a couple of professional debuts amongst them – provide perfect support to the principals. They spin, swirl and never miss a step. And the juvenile ensemble exceeds expectations: not simply filling the empty spaces but animated and engaged. Carl Greenwood and Rob Cousins, with their accomplished band, give excellent support, and the big vocal numbers are phenomenal.

The Devonshire Park has such a tradition of spectacle and of technical brilliance that we almost take it for granted. Here as ever, it dazzles and delights – and one or two moments take the breath away. In the Finale Act One – narrowly avoiding spoilers here – the entire theatre seems to ride on air, and the entire audience simply gasps as one. It’s the fusion of the imaginative and the technical, and it is what makes pantomime so special. And so to the two title roles, and the tale as old as time. If anything sets this production apart, it is the splendid acting. Credible, focused, very human. Up and down the country, with scores of professional pantomimes, and scores of performances each, there may be just a hint of actor fatigue here and there. Not at the Devonshire Park.

This Beauty and this Beast are exquisitely portrayed by Katie Cochrane and Lewes Roberts. Unlike some of the dafter pantomimes with more prosaic themes, this one has depth, humanity and poignancy. The triumph of love over fear and despair – and prejudice. A story to touch every heart. You must be beautiful on the inside…

As the Beast/Prince Gallant, Lewes delivers three characters in sequence: dilettante royal, tortured victim, but then redeemed and majestic: we weep with him and then share his triumph. With a stunning singing voice too, this is a truly complete performance. Opposite Lewes, Katie is a revelation: you need to check her programme biography to confirm that this really is her professional debut in a lead role. She is engaging, bright, with that layer of vulnerability which really does demand acting beyond the formulaic. And she sings like an angel.

Fine pantomime has so many elements, and everything needs to dovetail. Chris Jordan has once again, no doubt, burned midnight oil, given blood for the cause and more importantly brought his accomplished expertise and inventive skills, to deliver a show to warm the heart and thrill the senses. Tale as old as time? This production creates it afresh, and tells it with affection and vivid, vibrant energy.