Eastbourne's Rattonians present Guys and Dolls as summer musical

This July The Rattonians return to The Royal Hippodrome Theatre for their summer musical, Guys and Dolls. Well known for their spectacular musicals, most recently 42nd Street at The Congress Theatre, the company returns to the Hippodrome for the first time since "Chicago" in 1989, and are delighted to be back in the newly refurbished venue, perfect for the show.

Frank Loessers's celebrated musical comedy is set in New York and the show originally opened in 1950 on Broadway and has established a reputation for one of the leading musical romantic comedies of all time. Guys and Dolls welcomes you to the streets of Manhatten and the bars of Havana with laughter, colour, passion and energy, including well known songs "Sit Down You're Rocking The Boat", "Luck Be A Lady", "Sue Me", "Bushel and a Peck" to name but a few.

The cast is lead by Alex Adams (Sky Masterson), Star Bray (Sargent Sarah), Nathan Morris (Nathan Detroit) and Emily Davis (Miss Adelaide)supported by Sam Hile, in his Rattonian debut as Nicely-Nicely, Daniel Garnham as Benny Southstreet, Peter Gurr as Harry the Horse and Jay West as Big Jule, with cameos from Mark and Melanie Adams. The production is directed by Alex and Mark Adams, Choreography from Debbie Adams and the band under the direction of Michelle Radley.

Guys and Dolls opens on Friday 21st July, through to Saturday 29th July, with performances nightly and matinees on both Saturdays and Thursday at 2.30pm. Tickets are available from the Royal Hippodrome Box office 01323 802020, starting at £17 to £22, great value for money.

Luck Be a Lady

As always the Rattonians are raising money from the sale of programmes for charity - this year Cancer Research. So whether you are a seasoned follower of The Rattonians or a first timer, then grab a ticket and enjoy a night of musical comedy suitable for all the family.