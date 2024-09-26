EastEnders legend and Crawley's favourite Dame visits The Hawth ahead of panto

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Star of Jack and The Beanstalk, TV legend Steve McFadden (EastEnders), with the rest of the cast went along to the Crawley theatre earlier this month to launch the pantomime, which runs from Friday 13 December to Sunday 5 January.

He will be joining Crawley legend Michael J Batchelor who returns for his 11th year as Crawley’s favourite dame! Completing the Jack and the Beanstalk cast are the hilarious Joey Wilby, Erin Armstrong (Lena), Joe Gash (Rock of Ages, Grease), and Annell Odartey (Pretty Woman, Mamma Mia).

Steve McFadden is famous for his role as Phil Mitchell in Britain’s top soap, EastEnders (BBC), which he has played for 34 years. He has led numerous high-profile storylines to great acclaim. Steve performed in The Hawth’s pantomime in 2015/16 and returns in the same role as Fleshcreep - the Giant’s henchman, this year to the delight of audiences who are booking fast for the chance to see him again.

Jack and the Beanstalk will be written by Paul Hendy and produced by Evolution Productions, the same award-winning team that brought you the sensational Sleeping Beauty last year.

With stunning sets, hilarious comedy and breathtaking special effects, Jack and the Beanstalk promises to be the ultimate pantomime adventure that you and your family will remember for years to come!

So don’t miss out on the Fe-Fi-Fo-Fun... Book your tickets today!

Friday 13 December 24 - Sunday 5 January 25. Tickets are available at hawth.co.uk or by calling The Hawth Box Office (10am-4pm, Monday to Friday) on 01293 553636.