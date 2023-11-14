Eleanor Conway offers the invitation: Talk Dirty To Me

Spokesman Will Sidi said: “With over 100+ million views online and 270K followers for her #OversharingWithStrangers street interview series, Eleanor’s latest hour of stand up is a brutally-honest and high-energy performance looking at relationships in 2023, and the disparities between men and women. Eleanor’s one-woman-show was nominated for a Brighton Fringe Encore Award and received top reviews across the board at the Edinburgh Fringe.”

Eleanor has sold out several worldwide tours with her stand-up shows Walk of Shame which took her on a ten-country, 100-date, sold-out tour and You May Recognise Me From Tinder. Her 2021 show Vaxxed and Waxxed sold out a 41-show run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival as well as making its New York debut. Previous credits include The Guardian, BBC Radio 4 Woman’s Hour, Talk Radio, The Times Radio, Stylist, BBC Radio 5 Live's Nihal Show and BBC Radio 4 Extra. Eleanor's online videos have gained 100s of millions of views for her off-the-cuff on-the-street interviews and her relatable takes on dating, sex and living her best child-free life. Eleanor’s also an advocate for drug and alcohol rehabilitation. In 2018 she hosted Kaleidoscope’s 50th celebration at the House of Lords as well as writing about her experiences dating in sobriety for The Guardian.