Enjoy a tale of belonging at Theatre Royal Brighton this Christmas

Flock Theatre Makers at Theatre Royal Brighton will take you on a journey far into the Whispering Wood this Christmas (December 14-31).

Once Upon A Whispering Wood (contributed pic)

Jackie Alexander, senior creative learning manager at Theatre Royal Brighton, said: “With a proven track record of making exceptional work for children and families, Flock Theatre Makers is a Brighton-based company with a mission to centre marginalised communities in Sussex at the heart of their making process. The origin of this story was devised alongside participants involved with Voices in Exile and their Migrant Welcome and Green Spaces project. In the autumn of 2022, with support from the Enjoolata foundation, Flock ran sessions with ViE exploring theatre, composition, writing, character development, puppetry and design work. Many of the ideas from this work have informed the making of Once Upon A Whispering Wood.

“Specifically curated for young minds and families, this 50-minute storytelling show is tailored for children aged two to seven. Audiences are invited to venture round the theatre and then far into the woodland where music, puppetry and an immersive design await. A tale of belonging, embark on a mesmerising journey far into the Whispering Wood, where musical storytelling awaits the whole family. Immerse yourself in a heart-warming treat filled with joy, hope, and enchanting tales under the trees.

