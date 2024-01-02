Exciting times for new director at Theatre Royal Brighton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking over last summer from John Baldock who stepped down after 18 years at the venue, Sophie finds herself in charge of a venue in the midst of an extensive multi-million pound improvement project, including the restoration of the Grade II* façade, returning it to its original terracotta splendour, as well as upgrades to electrics, plumbing, wifi and seating. The last major structural work at Theatre Royal Brighton was in 1927.

Sophie has been with Ambassador Theatre Group since 2012 and has worked in a variety of roles, departments and venues, most recently as theatre director at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre – a venue which couldn't possibly be more different to Brighton which is more than 200 years older.

“I have been part of Ambassador Theatre Group for 11 years but I was a sailing instructor in my youth. I was teaching sailing and I just loved the sea. I got to know Southampton and Brighton and right across the whole of the south coast and so I have very fond memories of being here and spending days out down here. But with Ambassador Theatre Group, I also spent some time working centrally and we would visit here. I remember coming down here and meeting my predecessor. Obviously all theatres have a very special feeling but with this one you really feel the warmth and you really feel the passion. Since I've been here I've really loved working with a phenomenal team. It goes right across the board, every single individual that works here.

Sophie Denney (contributed pic)

“And Brighton was definitely top of my list of the venues that I wanted to run. I was at a theatre in Aylesbury which is only 12 years old and was very, very different, very modern with lifts and lots of storage space and all brand new.”

Brighton Theatre Royal by contrast is 215 years old and with all the challenges that go with a venue of that age: “But it has just been amazing being here, especially as we are doing quite a large restoration right at the front of the building. The whole facade is being stripped back and redone. It was originally terracotta but over the last 100 years it has been painted. In about 1927 when they did the last big refurbishment they painted it white and it looked good for a while but the paint gets absorbed by the terracotta and the terracotta starts to crumble. So all the terracotta has come off. We have got about 850 individual tiles currently being baked and these will be slowly and individually put in place in the facade. We are on track to finish the facade in about March. Most of the terracotta should be finalised in the early part of the year.”

It is challenging but it is also exciting: “You are always going to have challenges in the older venues especially when you have come from a new one. It is never going to be simple and however much you scope out the project there will always be things you find at a later date, and that's something we've gone through quite a few times in the last few months.

