Exploring The Songs The Beatles Gave Away

“What people forget is that there were was a time when The Beatles were not famous, when they had not been around for 60 odd years” says Colin (thecolinhall.com), author of the book The Songs The Beatles Gave Away. “They were a young band coming out of Liverpool after their early years in the city. They got their moment in the spotlight and a recording contract and they were releasing singles but in those days there was always the suggestion that they should be aware that their moment would not last that long. Their manager Brian Epstein was very aware of the fact that John and Paul were songwriters who were writing their own records. Brian was tapping into the wellspring of talent from Liverpool with people like Cilla Black and Billy J Kramer. And so he would encourage John and Paul to supply songs for these other people that would hopefully take them into the charts and further establish them as songwriters. The question that The Beatles were always asked was when was the bubble going to burst. It was a bit of a gloomy question but they were always asked it. They didn't have crystal balls and for John and Paul it seemed that their future would be as songwriters. The ambition was that they would be the Goffin and King of the UK and one way to do that was to write songs that got into the charts with other artists. Brian Epstein could see that The Beatles as a unit were formidable and that they would be bigger than Elvis but really he was planning for the future.”