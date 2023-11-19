FADS offer The 39 Steps in Ferring

FADS director Mike Smith is promising a hilarious adaptation of the original spy thriller The 39 Steps adapted by Patrick Barlow, from the novel by John Buchan.

FADS offer The 39 Steps

Tickets to see the Ferring-based company are £12 available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/fad. For more details, you can call 07392 502775.

Company spokesman Roy Stevens said: “Richard Hannay is in a tight spot. He is wanted for the murder of stunning German spy Annabelle Schmidt and finds himself pursued by the police, ruthless heavies and deranged fighter aces. Behind it all lurks the seemingly suave Professor Jordan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He is, however, an enemy agent with a fiendish plan to steal vital British secret technology!

"With no one to turn to, Hannay embarks on an epic chase to clear his name and, possibly more importantly, to save the nation from a devilish international conspiracy connected to the secret of the 39 Steps!

"Classic Hitchcock meets Monty Python and The Fast Show in this modern interpretation of John Buchan’s trailblazing spy thriller, a fast-paced, all-action homage to the greats of stage and screen!”

Director Mike Smith said: “If you’re a fan of Hitchcock, the spy genre or comedies such as Monty Python, Naked Gun and The Fast Show, then this suits you, sir!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad