“Fantastic performances” promised in new Crawley season

​The Hawth in Crawley is looking forward to a new season “full of fantastic performances and events” plus Crawley’s “famous and ever-popular” pantomime.

Craig Revel Horwood will be among the stars (contributed pic)

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “West End hits are on the way in the coming months with Annie (Nov 13-18) starring Craig Revel Horwood (Jodie Prenger on Saturday) as the vile Miss Hannigan this November and Jesus Christ Superstar (Mar 18-23) making its debut at The Hawth in 2024. Those looking for a musical with a twist, or in fact one that is completely upside down will love, Stranger Sings! (Feb 8-9), a musical parody of the hit Netflix series straight from off-Broadway.

“If a night of comedy is what you’re looking for and you’re quick off the mark you might be able to snap up one of the few remaining tickets for Tom Davis’ new show Underdog (Sept 30), then Paul Foot (Nov 10) will be returning to the Studio with his most personal, surprising and ground-breaking show ever, Dissolve. Dave Gorman brings his hit show Powerpoint to the People (Nov 24), Stewart Lee (Feb 2) is back at his best with Basic Lee, and Ed Gamble (March 28) takes to the stage with some classic ranting, raving and spluttering in Hot Diggity Dog and Frankie Boyle will stop by on his Lap of Shame tour.

“There is always music at the heart of every season at The Hawth and this winter is no exception. Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (Oct 13-14) will thrill audiences with two hours of some of the best songs ever written, there’s a chance to relive more bygone music with 80s Live (Oct 25), Jazz fans can look forward to The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars (Nov 25), alongside our regular Jazz Lunches, and Hawth associate artists Ensemble Reza (Oct 13, Dec 15) return with more classical studio recitals. Of course, there will also be tributes to many favourite artists including Stevie Wonder (Oct 5), Bon Jovi (Oct 20), Abba (Oct 31), Michael Jackson (Feb 10), Elvis (Feb 17) and Whitney Houston (Apr 4).

“Dance fans will be delighted with the welcome return of Swan Lake (Oct 10) with its timeless and exquisite quality and The Nutcracker (Oct 11) offers the perfect opportunity to introduce the next generation of ballet-lovers to the genre. English Youth Ballet continues this theme with their telling of Coppélia (Nov 3-4), a fun-filled story showcasing the skills of professional dancers and talented youngsters.

“Family fun continues with Let’s All Dance’s production of A Christmas Wish (Dec 1). There’s sweet storytelling in Can Bears Ski? (Dec 3). Peppa Pig (Feb 29) returns with a Fun Day Out! and this year’s huge family treat is Sleeping Beauty (Dec 8-31). The pantomime attracts huge numbers every year and this year’s cast of West End superstar Carrie Hope Fletcher, CBeebies’ Andy Day and Crawley favourite, Michael J Batchelor might break all records so far.