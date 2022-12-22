Printers Playhouse community show Robin Hood finished its run in Eastbourne with fabulous audience reviews.

The company

The pantomime, now in its eighth year, showcased the high level of talent in the community. The cast and crew are all local to Eastbourne. This year they burst out from their usual venue on Grove Road into the Birley Centre.

Neil Russell, who played the dame, Mother Hood, said "We loved the extra space. Our characters are already larger than life and it was wonderful to have the freedom to make them even bigger, bolder and brassier.

“The show was enhanced by the fantastic costumes designed and made by Jacqui Stewart and her team. The dame alone had 6 costume changes! The props crew created a unique potato head for every cast member for the first act closing number with potato jokes artwork such as a microchip, King Edward and a sweet potato.”

Feedback from audience members included: "We had a great night! Such a fun time and great acting”; “Brilliant performance - was great to see all your hard work come out to play for us to see”; "From script and tech to performance ... you all rock!!"

Printers Playhouse collaborates with other theatre companies and works closely with other theatres in London, Brighton and Hastings. This year they teamed up with the Natalie Roberts Performing Arts School and 27 young people provided an extra layer of delight to songs “Consider Yourself”, “Hit the Road Jack”, “9 to 5” and “That’s What Christmas Means to Me.”

