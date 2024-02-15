Fantastically great musical comes to Chichester - this is why we loved it

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With its foot-tapping music and great sense of joie de vivre it’s hard not to find this touring production utterly irresistible.

The plot is straight-forward enough.

A young girl gets lost in a museum and in a deserted part of the building comes face to face with some of the greatest women in history.

Jane Austen, Amelia Earhart and Anne Frank are among the famous names who are featured.

Of course, in learning about them Jade (Georgia Grant-Anderson) is also on a journey of self-discovery. She learns that every woman will change the world – some a little and others a lot.

Many great women will see their influence cascade down the generations.

As she is inspired so is everyone in the audience.