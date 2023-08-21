First Terry Pratchett for The Archway Theatre in Horley

Wyrd Sisters is at Archway Theatre (contributed pic)

Terry Pratchett’s Wyrd Sisters, adapted by Stephen Briggs and directed by Gary Andrews, will run with performances each day at 7.45pm from Tuesday, August 22 to Saturday, August 26 and then from Tuesday, August 29 to Saturday, September 2, with tickets available on www.archwaytheatre.com.

Director Gary said: “Sir Terry Pratchett is a comedic fantasy author known for his series of books on the Discworld. Wyrd Sisters is Pratchett's sixth Discworld novel, published in 1988, following three witches on their quest to restore peace to the kingdom. With its echoes of Macbeth and Hamlet, some lovely in-jokes about theatre and a host of wonderful characters for our actors to get their teeth into, the cast are really enjoying this wander through the incredible world of Terry Pratchett and hope that the audiences will too.”

The Wyrd Sisters are Granny Weatherwax, the stern leader of the coven; Nanny Ogg, a lovable family woman with a loose tongue and a taste for liquor; and Magrat, the enthusiastic young witch who is a firm believer in occult jewellery and bubbling cauldrons.

Gary first read a Terry Pratchett novel in the late 1980s and was instantly hooked. Initially attracted to the fantasy parody element, he became more and more impressed by the social satire. Gary said: “Terry Pratchett has a wonderful turn of phrase, a real love of language. When his final novel was posthumously published (he knew he was dying and that it was to be his last) it included the death of a much-loved recurring character, and I will freely admit I shed a tear. It was very powerful. Many years ago, I played Hwel in a production of Wyrd Sisters and always thought what fun it would be to have a go at directing it myself. Back in 2019 I played Albert in the Archway Studio production of Mort – a peach of a role – and this reignited my desire to tackle Wyrd Sisters. When we scheduled Macbeth as part of the 2023 play programme, I knew this was the time. Luckily the committee agreed, so here we are!"

Gary added: “The Archway Theatre is among Surrey's leading repertory drama theatres. Nestled in Horley’s atmospheric railway arches, The Archway Theatre Company has for 70 years been surprising and delighting local residents and visitors with high quality productions ranging from Shakespeare and the classics through modern comedies, musicals and pantomimes to experimental pieces that push the boundaries of the form. A member of the prestigious Little Theatre Guild, the Archway boasts a comfortable 95-seat auditorium and a cosy, recently refurbished bar, where audience members and cast and crew can relax and enjoy the anticipation and afterglow of memorable performances.