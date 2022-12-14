Will “slippery as an eel” Robin Hood put the evil Sheriff of Nottingham in his place?

Robin Hood cast and crew

Find out at as the Printers Playhouse community pantomime arrives at the Birley Centre, Eastbourne on December 17 and 18 promising a “fountain of festive fun for all the family – slapstick, silliness and super songs.”

The cast, design and technical crew are all drawn from the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viv Berry, director and producer, said: “Eastbourne has a wealth of talent at all ages for acting, singing and dancing and we are privileged to be able to showcase this. Also, businesses and local people have held fundraising events to help us to bring this to the stage. We especially welcome the support of the Birley Centre who jumped in when we needed a venue. It’s a great example of the Eastbourne community pulling together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In its eighth year, Printers Playhouse managed to keep its well-loved Christmas community show going even during the pandemic with innovative staging solutions. This year the show has burst out of its regular home on Grove Road with its increased popularity. The cast includes the young people of the Natalie Roberts Performing Arts School.

It has been written by John Berry. John said: “Printers Playhouse stands out in Eastbourne as a hub for performing high quality new writing. Standards are high and that passion carries over into our community show.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Micah Boothby-Kettle, aged 7, who plays one of Robin’s Merry Men, said: “I think that the community show is great for beginners and professionals to act together. It inspired me to start acting.”

The show has matinee and evening performances on both the 17th and 18th December at the Birley Centre on Carlisle Road and there are discounts available for group bookings.

Advertisement Hide Ad