From World War Two Nazi to World War One Tommy... in Chichester

Private Peaceful - February 2022 © Nottingham Playhouse

The piece is the much-delayed Private Peaceful, Simon Reade’s stage adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s modern classic which comes to Chichester Festival Theatre from March 1-5 in the Nottingham Playhouse production through Jonathan Church Theatre Productions.

Daniel recalls: “It was supposed to happen two years ago. I auditioned in November or December 2019 and it was really exciting because it was my first big-scale theatre audition. I had a recall in December 2019 and they heavy-pencilled me over the Christmas and then I had to go for a third audition in January which was incredibly exciting and I got the part.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was my first big professional casting since drama school and then of course the whole world came crashing down. It was pretty horrible. We had got to week three of rehearsals and there were rumours of Covid at the time. We were all pretty nervous but I could not fathom the idea of a pandemic that would shut everything down.

“Everyone was chatting but I was thinking ‘No, we will be fine.’ I was pretty adamant and I was quite in denial and then the news hit...

“We were about to go into tech week so we had the show pretty much. I just felt sadness.

“When you are young, when you are in your early 20s then time is precious. I did feel like something had been stolen from me.

“I was thinking about it when we should have been doing Private Peaceful and I was just thinking who knows what that could have led to. I was pretty gutted but then it got warmer and I put my feet up and had a few tinnies in the garden and my younger brother was going off to university that summer so I was able to spend time with him. I went back home to my parents and we spent the longest amount of time together that we had done since I went to drama school. It was quite special.

“And then Private Peaceful was supposed to happen again last year and then it got cancelled again and that was the point when I thought that maybe if it did ever happen they would think about changing the casting that they had done two years before.

“There were still no guarantees but actually the casting director that cast me for this then cast me in a role at the Almeida which I would never have got if I hadn’t got the part for this.

“I did that in the summer of 2021. I was playing a soldier, this time in World War Two. The play was Once Upon A Time In Nazi Occupied Tunisia and this time I was playing a Nazi.

“I have to say I had a lot of fun. The Nazis were so ridiculous it.

“It was a dark comedy. It had Adrian Edmondson in it so you are guaranteed to be laughing. But it was a sinister comedy and we found the humour in the ridiculousness of the mindset of the Nazis and the ridiculousness of the ideas that they believed in. I was playing a young Nazis that had been indoctrinated.”

But now it is back to the British in the Great War: “Private Peaceful is an extraordinary story about the power of family and love and human connection and the depths to which we will go to protect the people that we love.

“It’s an incredible story. It is about these two brothers that have gone through so much together.

“They have lost family members and they have lost friends and they are very poor.