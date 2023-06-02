Full events list for the first Worthing Festival confirmed

The full events list for the first Worthing Festival is now live, with more than 70 acts, workshops, social and family events available for booking.

Gary Numan tribute band The Liquid Engineers performing at The Venue in Worthing

A spokesman said: “Taking place in venues and open spaces across the town, the festival will feature live music, comedy, dance, art activities, heritage talks, workshops and more, and runs from June 10-18. Inspired by community conversations asking for more visibility for the town’s wealth of cultural talent, the festival has been created by the Council’s official place brand, Time for Worthing. One of the venues set to host a series of acts is the Cellar Arts Club, a not-for-profit organisation in Marine Parade which supports culture in and around the area.”

Thomas H Green, the chairman and events coordinator at the Cellar Arts Club, said: “It’s very exciting that Worthing will be hosting a new multi-arts festival in the town, and all of us at the Cellar Arts Club are very pleased to be a part of it. June will see an explosion of local arts and activities that the community can get involved with, and we hope the festival will be a springboard for future activities.”

Another key setting throughout the festival is The Venue, formerly St. Paul’s, in Chapel Road, Worthing.

Howard Kirk, the co-owner and music and events director at The Venue, said: “The Venue is very excited to be playing a major part in the new Worthing Festival, including as host venue for the official festival launch party. As one of the UK's leading live music venues, we have a packed week of entertainment planned which includes concerts by international music artists, a unique art event, and some very special shows.

"The Venue and the Worthing Festival will have something for everyone throughout the week. This is an opportunity for everyone to come out, embrace this new event, and enjoy everything that the festival and Worthing have to offer.”

The Council’s plan is that following on from this year’s debut festival, the concept can be owned, developed and delivered by the community going forward.

The nine-day celebration has been specifically timed to coincide with a number of existing events and not to disrupt other local festivals later in the year. To see the events list and find out more on this year’s Worthing Festival, visit https://timeforworthing.uk/worthingfestival2023/

