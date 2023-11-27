Get caught in The Mousetrap in Hastings

The Mousetrap on tour (contributed pic)

Spokeswoman Nancy Hannigan said: “Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap is the world’s most successful and longest-running play. Since opening in London’s West End in 1952, this classic murder mystery has had millions of theatregoers on the edge of their seats. This thrilling West End production is the genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time… case closed!

“The Mousetrap is celebrating an astonishing 70 years onstage. For seven decades, the London production has provided an exceptional benchmark for the universal thrill of well-crafted live theatre. "

From Monday, November 27-Saturday, December 2 it plays Hastings’ White Rock Theatre.

“As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst! Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim? Can you solve this world-famous mystery for yourself?

“The cast of the iconic murder-mystery on tour will include Todd Carty (EastEnders, Grange Hill, Dancing on Ice) who continues to play Major Metcalf and Catherine Shipton (known for playing Lisa ‘Duffy’ Duffin in BBC drama Casualty) as Mrs Boyle.

“They will be joined by Rachel Dawson (The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at the Gillian Lynn Theatre) as Mollie Ralston, Michael Lyle (Amadeus at the National Theatre and RSC’s A Christmas Carol) as Giles Ralston, Shaun McCourt (The Railway Children at Kings Cross Theatre and War Horse at the National Theatre), as Christopher Wren, Leigh Lothian (Lovely Bones at Birmingham Rep and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at Aldwych Theatre and on tour) as Miss Casewell, Steven Elliot (The Ladykillers UK tour and Associate Artist of Theatre Clwyd) as Mr Paravicini, and Garyn Williams (The Corn is Green at the National Theatre) as Detective Sgt Trotter.”