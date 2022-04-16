Giovanni Pernice: This is Me at the Hawth - review

Toe-tapping, hand clapping songs and tunes accompanied energetic stunning dance routines from Gio and his companions.
A certain glitter ball also made an appearance.
The show fittingly ended with 'This is Me' with the opening lyrics signed by Gio.
A splendid evening of dance routines interspersed with charming repartee from Gio.
The show pays homage to the music and dances that have inspired Giovanni’s career, from a competition dancer to one of the biggest names on the hit BBC show.
The show was directed and choreographed by Alan Burkitt.
Giovanni Pernice returns to the Hawth in July with Strictly judge Anton Du Beke in the show Him & Me. You can find out all the information about the show here.