Giovanni Pernice: This is Me at the Hawth - review

Toe-tapping, hand clapping songs and tunes accompanied energetic stunning dance routines from Gio and his companions.

A certain glitter ball also made an appearance.

The show fittingly ended with 'This is Me' with the opening lyrics signed by Gio.

Giovanni Pernice

A splendid evening of dance routines interspersed with charming repartee from Gio.

The show pays homage to the music and dances that have inspired Giovanni’s career, from a competition dancer to one of the biggest names on the hit BBC show.

The show was directed and choreographed by Alan Burkitt.