Goldilocks is Rye Christmas treat

The star of this year’s pantomime at the newly launched Rye Theatre will be recreating the part of his act that made Simon Cowell give him four yesses.

The finale (contributed pic)

Goldilocks and the Three Bears – A Circus Adventure! runs twice daily at Rye Theatre, Rye College TN31 7NQ from December 23-29. Tickets available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/3bearsrye2023

Show producer Chris Gidney said: “Panto producers have so many stunts in this year’s production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears at the Circus that they have provided the venue with written assurances and risk assessments of the danger involved. Pete Lambert is playing Silly Billy. ITV`s master circus act will be trying to impress Goldilocks, not to mention Rye audiences, with his highly dangerous plans on juggling sharp objects, balls, plates and even bicycles all on top of eight-foot-high ladders and unicycles! Thats why Ant & Dec called him Danger Pete!”

Pete is no stranger to accidents on stage: “Despite having broken my ankle in several places whilst performing my act, I am so looking forward to returning to panto. I’ve been busy travelling the world with my act, but this year I have cleared my diary so that I can enjoy the best family tradition in the world. I just hope Goldilocks is impressed!”

Pete will be joined by other circus performers sharing their acts including aerial displays and even a touch or two of magic.

Rye Theatre manager Sally Hill said: “Whilst any danger is taken very seriously by producers and management, these experienced professional performers know exactly what they are doing. It promises to be a very exciting pantomime which will appeal across the age ranges.”

Chris added: “Despite the on-stage danger, the audience is not at risk of anything except falling off their seats with fun and laughter. And we still plan to throw the traditional sweets into the audience, albeit soft ones!”